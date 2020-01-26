Ponta says to initiate censure motion if ordinance modifying healthcare reform law is adopted

Pro Romania party chairman Victor Ponta says his party will initiate a censure motion if the ordinance draft for the modification and supplementing of the law on reform in the healthcare area is adopted.

"Here is a true reason for a censure motion / and we shall initiate the motion, I hope alongside the PSD [Social Democratic Party] and other MPs who are still 'not sold' if this draft is adopted, which is a killer for most part of Romanians (those without 'money,' those left behind, those ignored and mocked by 'Caramitrus and Voiculescus' dreaming of the 'Jungle Law' and of billions of euros paid by Romanians to big foreign companies that fund their campaigns for public offices)," Ponta wrote on his Facebook page on Sunday.He mentions that in January 2012 "Basescu started the draft under which we should sell our 'healthcare' to some rich masters from abroad - but was stopped by Raed Arafat , by the people who took it to the streets and by USL [the Social Liberal Union] in Parliament.""In 2016 Vlad Voiculescu was brought to the Health Ministry to resume this despicable sale of Romanians' interests - he was stopped through the people's vote of December 2016! Now the PNL [National Liberal Party] and Plus are starting on the same road again (probably urged by those having paid their campaigns for four years and asking their 'fee')! It is high time that Pro Romania gathered all political forces still devoted to Romania's interests and stopped once more the sale of the fundamental right to healthcare! I am asking all those who are still fond of the most important rights to be by our side!," Ponta also wrote.