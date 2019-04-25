Pope Francis welcomes SPP team in charge of his security during his visit to Romania

Pope Francis welcomed this week in Vatican the Protection and Guard Service (SPP) team in charge of his protection between 31 May and 2 June, when the Pope pays an official visit to Romania, a release of the Interministerial Committee taking care of this event informed.

"Pope Francis voiced his confidence in the professionalism and dedication of the Romanian protection officers, whom he blessed and wished happy Easter holidays," the quoted source mentioned.The team ensuring the Pope's safety during his visit to Romania is made up of officers of the Protection and Guard Service, specially trained for such an event.The security at national level of the entire visit is ensured and coordinated, in its entirely, by the "Pope Francis's visit 2019" Interministerial Security Committee made up of institutions of the National Defence, Public Order and National Security System - the National Defence Ministry (MApN), the Interior Ministry (MAI), the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI), the Foreign Intelligence Service (SIE), the Special Telecommunications Service (STS) and the Protection and Guard Service (SPP).