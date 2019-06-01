Pope in Romania/Pontiff arrives in Iasi, awaited for by more than 60,000 faithful

Pope Francis arrived Saturday afternoon in Iasi, where more than 60,000 faithful were eagerly waiting for him, braving the pouring rain; the Pontiff is due to visit the 'Our Lady Queen of Iasi' Roman Catholic Cathedral and further attend a Marian meeting with youth and families at the Culture Palace.

Pope Francis, accompanied by Bishop Petru Gherghel, was greeted at the airport by Auxiliary Bishop of Iasi Aurel Perca, as well as by City Mayor Mihai Chirica; he left the airport, heading in a Dacia Logan for the 'Our Lady Queen of Iasi' Cathedral, where he is to meet 800 children, elderly and sick.The Pope will then travel by Popemobile to the Palace of Culture, where he is awaited for by more than 60,000 pilgrims from the entire northeastern part of the country, as well as from the Republic of Moldova.Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, Government members, Republic of Moldova Prime Minister Pavel Filip will also attend the event at the Palace of Culture, that will see the Pope addressing the audience and then engaging in dialogue with the young people and families.A highlight of this event is the meeting with a woman from Sipote, mother of 11 children who have left their homeland and are now scattered in various corners of the world, who will tell Pope Francis about the joys of a large family, but also about the pain of separating from the loved ones.The Pope will also bless a mile marker in the Iasi Culture Square, symbolically showing the distance of 4,500 kilometers from Iasi to Santiago de Compostela, and serving as the starting point for those who want to go on pilgrimage to this Spanish city which is said to be the resting place of the apostle St. James the Great.A statue representing Jesus, carved in Ruschita marble by an Orthodox artist, will be blessed by Pope Francis and will then be offered to the Iasi community to be set in a public place.The event will end with a concert performed by pan flute maestro Gheorghe Zamfir accompanied by the Bucharest Metropolitan Orchestra.