"Porto Franco" - youth pop rock festival, in Sulina

The second edition of the pop rock festival for the young, "Porto Franco," will take place in Sulina on July 26-29.

The festival brings together talented young musicians seeking to capitalize on their potential to promote pop-rock music. The festival gives an opportunity to the young musicians to become known, as the organisers will only try to facilitate them an encounter on the same stage with the fascinating pop-rock music and to promote the talented young musicians in the pop-rock genre at national level, by creating a competitive event, reads a press release of the organisers.

The festival is addressed to young singers between 12 and 20 years old and and is based on the following criteria: singers aged between 12 and 15 years old; singers aged between 16 and 20 years old; each singer will interpret two songs from the pop-rock repertoire, one Romanian.

Compact B music band will perform at the Gala of Laureates on Sunday, July 28.

The media partners of the event are: Accent TV, AGERPRES, Radio Romania Regional, Radio Constanta, Radio Vacanta.