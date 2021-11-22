Portraits of deceased in Colectiv fire, exhibited for one month at Chamber of Deputies

The Standing Bureau of the Chamber of Deputies approved on Monday a request from the parliamentary group of USR (Save Romania Union) regarding the exhibition representing "photos of victims from Colectiv accident", within the legislative forum.

Thus, starting with November 22, the photos of the dead from the Colectiv tragedy will be exhibited on the C1 level within the Chamber of Deputies, the Palace of Parliament.

The Senate has also hosted in the foyer, for two weeks, the photo exhibition of those who died in the Colectiv fire, which was recently presented in front of the former club, on the occasion of the commemoration of the tragic event of October 30, 2015.