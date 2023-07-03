Possibly counterfeit auto parts, worth approximately 450,000 RON, seized by customs inspectors

The customs inspectors with the Constanta South border customs office seized auto parts worth approximately 450,000 RON, according to a press release from the Romanian Customs Authority.

Customs inspectors discovered in a container arrived from the United Arab Emirates, belonging to a commercial company based in Ukraine, 24,300 pieces of auto parts, likely to affect the intellectual property rights of the brands Subaru, Mitsubishi, Hyundai, Toyota, Mazda and Nissan.

The goods were seized and their value, in the situation where they would have been sold on the market at the retail price of an original product, is approximately 450,000 RON.