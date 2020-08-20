Posta Romana is fined RON 35K for not delivering internal priority mailings on time

The National Company "Posta Romana" (CNPR) has been fined by the National Authority for Administration and Regulation in Communications (ANCOM) with 35,000 RON (rd 7,200 EUR, ed. n.) for the failure to deliver internal priority mailings on time.

According to a release of ANCOM, sent on Thursday AGERPRES, as a universal service provider in the field of postal services in Romania, for the period from 1 January 2014 to 31 December 2019, Posta Romana had the obligation to comply with a number of minimum quality requirements imposed for domestic mail shipments in the fastest standard category in the universal service sphere, including: delivery of internal priority mail consignments within two working days from the date of filing, in a weighting of at least 85 pct and delivery of internal priority mail consignments within four working days of the date of filing, in a weighting of at least 97 pct.Following the control action carried out in July, the representatives of the above-mentioned Authority found that, during 2019, the CNPR did not comply with the minimum quality requirements imposed. Thus, the company has ensured the delivery to recipients of only 51.80 pct of all internal priority mailings within two working days from the date of filing (instead of at least 85 pct, as required by the legal obligation imposed by ANCOM), i.e. only 78 pct of the total internal priority mailings within four working days, compared to the legal obligation.CNPR has been designated, for the period from 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2024, as a universal service provider in the field of postal services in Romania. According to the provisions of the decision, Posta Romana has the obligation to provide throughout Romania, at affordable rates and to certain quality standards, a number of postal services.