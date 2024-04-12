Powder factory, built together with Rheinmetall company, one of most efficient, worldwide

The powder factory that will be built in Romania, as part of a project with the German group Rheinmetall, will be, from the point of view of technology, one of the most efficient in the world, on Friday said, during a working visit to the city Cugir, the minister of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism, Stefan Radu Oprea.

"We are in a project with the German company Rheinmetall and ROMARM. We were selected by the European Commission within the ASAP program, in the program for the production of ammunition and powders. We are in the full process of making the contract possible," said the minister.

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu had announced, on March 17, that Romania will have a modern powder factory for ammunition, in which the European Union will also be a partner.