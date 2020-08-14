PPMT's Csomortanyi: It would be beneficial to set up more polling stations instead of limiting voting to certain hours

National leader of the Magyar People's Party of Transylvania (PPMT) Csomortanyi Istvan said on Friday in Targu Mures that setting up several polling stations to disperse voters would be much more beneficial than limiting one's right to vote to certain hours, as shown in a report submitted to Parliament by the government on the measures for conducting the local elections, which provides for time slots for the elderly to vote.

"I am not a lawyer, but I think it is unconstitutional to limit the right to vote or the period or time in which a person can exercise his or her right to vote. So I think it would be more beneficial to set up more sections to disperse the voters to more polling stations, fewer crowded stations to vote and no limitation of the time in which a person will exercise this fundamental, democratic right," Csomortanyi told a news conference .National leader of the Magyar Civic Party (PCM) Mezei Janos said in the same context that voting by mail was not a solution for these elections, given the coronavirus pandemic, as evidenced by those who also have Hungarian citizenship and have voted by mail in the elections in the neighbouring country."We have always tried not to make mistakes and to find all the legal possibilities and methods; we have had talks with jurists, we have also discussed with the parties so that we still have results and do not break the law. This is a unique situation (...). The time for mil voting is too short. When the pandemic broke out, someone had to think about it. But I don't think it can be done in a short time. I don't know if we're ready for the voters who want to participate to use it. As it happened in Hungary, where over 10% of the votes were wrong; so it would not be good to get to such a situation now," said the PCM leader.