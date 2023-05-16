Pre-university teaching staff Wednesday in warning strike, unions threatening general strike as of 22 May

The pre-university teaching staff will go on a warning strike on Wednesday, between 11:00 and 13:00, during which classes will not take place, the presidents of the Federation of Free Trade Unions in Education (FSLI), the Spiru Haret Federation of Trade Unions in Education and the Alma Mater National Trade Union Federation announced in a press conference on Tuesday.

According to the source, if no reactions occur from the authorities, the trade unions threaten a general strike, starting on May 22, 2023.

The decision was made as a result of the outcome of a Referendum regarding the triggering of the general strike in Education, carried out within these union organizations, as well as the implications of this action for the educational process.

The demands of the trade unionists in education aim at: increasing the salaries of the staff in education, in accordance with the social importance of the work performed, starting from the principle that the salary of the debutant teacher should be at least equal to the gross average salary in the economy, the salary of the entire teaching staff to be realized progressively, according to position, studies, seniority and teaching degree; establishing the rule of annual indexation of staff salaries paid from public funds, with the inflation rate; payment of additional hours performed by auxiliary and non-teaching staff.

Also, the trade unionists request the granting of increases for the working conditions of the education staff; the granting of the rights provided for in the legislation in force and the applicable collective labour contracts (commuting settlement, payment of the installation allowance, granting of additional vacation leave, cash compensation for unused vacation leave, etc.); the annual increase in investments in education, to improve the material base and infrastructure; abandoning the EduSal application and replacing it with a payroll computer programme managed and administered by the Ministry of Education.

The education unions started the protests in April of this year, when they picketed the Government headquarters for two days (on April 25 and 26).AGERPRES