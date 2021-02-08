Premier Citu urges parents to keep children with symptoms at home

Prime Minister Florin Citu urged on Monday, the reopening day for schools, a responsible behavior from parents, stating that it is recommendable to keep home children with symptoms, even of flu, according to AGERPRES.

The Premier also called on teachers to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

"It depends on all of us together to have a smooth school year. I am calling on parents to follow the recommendation of keeping the children at home when they notice any symptoms, even of flu. Of course we will make all efforts and will proceed to monitoring in schools, but this cannot be done without the support and involvement of the parents. And last but not least, I am calling on teachers to get vaccinated. It is paramount that all the teachers take the vaccine. It is important for their own health, for the children's health, for the health of everyone who comes in contact with these children, and it's important that we have an incident-free school year," Citu declared before the meeting of the National Liberal Party's Executive Bureau.

He explained that the consent form for the antigen testing of the children is recommended to facilitate procedures if a child is found with symptoms at school.

As regards dedicated student transport services provided in certain counties, Citu said this is a matter for the mayors to decide.

"On the one hand, the opening of the school year is prepared by the government, on the other hand, parents need to get involved. Whatever the government would do, it cannot do everything perfectly and this is why we all need to talk together. If certain local authorities are able to offer this formula, I congratulate them, it's very good," Citu also stated.