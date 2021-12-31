Premier Ciuca heralds a PNRR projects' monitoring & evaluation department will be set up

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Thursday night heralded at the public broadcaster TVR 1 that a department for monitoring and evaluation of projects in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) will be set up, agerpres reports.

"I considered that (...) it is necessary to have a monitoring and evaluation tool and in this way, probably next week, we will approve a government decision through which a department for monitoring and evaluating these projects will be established (...). This department will have as its main task the monitoring and evaluation, but from my point of view, it will still have a very important task, and that is to create those mechanisms, so that we can make an inter-ministerial platform, to have a communication, so that we do not superpose the projects and that we do not spend this money on projects that either overlap or they are not in line with what we believe can really contribute to the reform and investment part," the Prime minister said.In his vision, the new department will also have to follow to what extent the proposed projects are complementary."I believe that from the level of this department, the part of monitoring the complementarity between the projects it submits can also be achieved (...) by each managing authority. That is why we insisted on having this department functioning, because this activity of achieving the inter-ministerial mechanisms is very important, and the package of mechanisms I am talking about now must be connected to the EU mechanisms,'' the Prime minister said.Premier Nicolae Ciuca was announcing on December 14, in Brussels, that the Government is very close to making a decision on setting up a structure to manage everything that means monitoring, coordination and verification of the PNRR and was saying that he has received the guarantees from the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, that Romania will be given technical assistance from the EU for the absorption of these funds.