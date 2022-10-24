 
     
Premier Ciuca sending documents to Presidency on DefMin resignation, taking over Defence portfolio

Nicolae Ciuca

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca sent, on Monday, to the Presidential Administration the documents regarding the resignation of Vasile Dincu from the position of Minister of National Defense and by which he takes over the interim at this ministry, informed the spokesperson of the Government, Dan Carbunaru, told Agerpres.

On Monday, the Minister of National Defense, Vasile Dincu, announced that he resigned from his position.

"During this morning, I submitted my resignation as Minister of National Defense to the Prime Minister of the Government of Romania, Nicolae Ciuca," Dincu wrote on his Facebook page.

He also attached the text of the resignation sent to Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, in which he cites the "impossibility of collaboration" with President Klaus Iohannis.

