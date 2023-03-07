Premier Kishida: Security of Europe and Indo-Pacific should not be addressed separately

Security of Europe and the Indo-Pacific should not be discussed separately, Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida said, noting that Japan and Romania will cooperate in providing assistance to Ukraine and Moldova.

The above-mentioned were said in joint press statements held by president Klaus Iohannis, after the signing of the Joint Declaration establishing the Strategic Partnership between Romania and Japan.I've explained to Mr. President about Japan's new national security strategy, emphasizing that the security of Europe and the Indo-Pacific should not be discussed separately, in the context in which the international security environment is becoming more and more severe. Mr. President reaffirmed a strong support for this new strategy of Japan. We also agreed that Japan and Romania will cooperate in providing assistance to Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova. I explained to Mr. President that Japan has offered over 13 million US dollars to support Ukrainian refugees settled in Romania, for which Mr. President expressed his gratitude, the Japanese premier said.Fumio Kishida "sincerely" welcomed president Iohannis's visit to Japan and mentioned that during the meeting with the Romanian president, it was agreed to raise the bilateral relationship to the level of strategic partnership, considering that Romania and Japan share the same fundamental values.We look forward to working together with Romania, as strategic partners for the development of cooperative relations in various fields, including security, economy, science, technology and culture. At the following working dinner we will discuss more about the regional situations of common interest, including the response to Russia's aggression against Ukraine, the situation in the Indo-Pacific and the situation in the Republic of Moldova, premier Fumio Kishida stressed.