 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

President Iohannis decorates pop singer Constantinescu posthumously

Administratia Prezidentiala
Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday signed a decree decorating pop singer Mihai Constantinescu posthumously. 

According to a press statement released by the Presidential Administration, Iohannis posthumously bestowed a For Merit in the rank of Knight National Order on Mihai Constantinescu "in appreciation of an important artistic career dedicated to Romanian pop music, of a selfless giving that made him a model for the younger generations of performers." 

Mihai Constantinescu died on Tuesday evening, at the age of 73, at the Floreasca Emergency Hospital, where he had been admitted in May. He will be buried Thursday at the Ghencea Military Cemetery at 14:00hrs, EET.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.