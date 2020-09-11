Presidency: Twelve Romanian ambassadors recalled to the country

President Klaus Iohannis signed on Friday the decrees regarding the recall of 12 Romanian ambassadors.

Among the diplomats recalled to the country are the Romanian ambassador to Hungary, Marius-Gabriel Lazurca, the one from Turkey - Gabriel-Catalin Sopanda, but also the ambassadors from the Netherlands - Brandusa Ioana Predescu or the Russian Federation - Vasile Soare.

According to a press release of the Presidential Administration, the head of state signed the recall for:

* Gabriel-Catalin Sopanda - as Romania's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Turkey;

* Iacob Prada - as Romania's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Iraq;

* Victor Mircea - as Romania's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Lebanese Republic;

* Marius-Gabriel Lazurca - as Romania's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Hungary;

* Liliana-Carmen Podgorean - as Romania's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Argentine Republic and the Republic of Paraguay;

* Nineta Barbulescu - as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Australia, New Zealand, the Republic of Kiribati, the Republic of Fiji, the Solomon Islands, the Republic of Vanuatu, the Independent State of Samoa, Tuvalu and the Republic of Nauru;

* Brandusa Ioana Predescu - as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Kingdom of the Netherlands;

* Razvan Rotundu - as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Finland;

* Constantin Volodea Nistor - as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Malaysia and Brunei Darussalam;

* Gabriel Gafita - as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Peru, the Plurinational State of Bolivia and the Republic of Ecuador;

* Valentin Florea - as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Oriental Republic of Uruguay;

* Vasile Soare - as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Russian Federation.