President Iohannis - Bulgarian counterpart phone talk on acession to Schengen Area

President Klaus Iohannis had a telephone conversation on Thursday with his Bulgarian counterpart, Rumen Radev, with the discussion mainly focusing on the accession of the two states to the Schengen Area and the ways to overcome the deadlock of last December's Justice and Home Affairs Council, informs the Presidential Administration.

The cited source shows that the two presidents reconfirmed both sides' firm decision to continue close cooperation in order to achieve the common goal of joining the Schengen Area in 2023, Agerpres informs.

"The President of Romania and the President of Bulgaria agreed on the need to actively maintain the topic at the European level, in order to facilitate a positive decision this year," informs the Presidential Administration.

The two presidents also expressed their openness to deepening cooperation in terms of internal affairs, in order to identify solutions at European level aimed at continuing the fight against illegal migration and effectively protecting the external borders of the European Union.

The presidents of Romania and Bulgaria also addressed issues related to the progress in the advancement of interconnection projects between the two countries.