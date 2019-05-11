President Iohannis at Education Forum:There are still hundreds of thousands of children who learn in unsanitary,unsafe schools

Romania's President Klaus Iohannis criticised on Saturday, in the speech he delivered at the Education Forum event in Iasi, Education Minister Ecaterina Andronescu for talking about the digitisation of the education system in Romania, while hundreds of thousands of pupils are learning in unsanitary and unsafe schools.

He stated that the lack of investments in schools can cause tragedies to repeat themselves, as the one in April in Iasi county, when a child died after falling into a septic tank."There is a minister that tours the country, talking about tablets, digitisation, but there are still hundreds of thousands of children learning in unsanitary and unsafe schools, and we can expect the tragedies of late to repeat, and the responsibility so that no child ends up tragically in a septic tank is ours, central, local decision-makers, principals, teachers, parents. Even the Education Ministry has a responsibility," the President stated.The head of state referred to the case of a 3-and-a-half-year-old who died last month, after falling into a septic tank located behind the school in the Buda locality, Iasi county.