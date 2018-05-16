The "Bridges of Tolerance" project has a significant role in highlighting the dimension and European value of the cultural diversity specific to the Romanian space, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said at the opening of the 5th edition of this event at the National Cotroceni Museum.

"I can see with satisfaction that the "Bridges of Tolerance" grew since the first year when it took place, when the theme was "The Contribution of Jewish Ethnicity to Romania's Development," which continued with "The Importance of Education in Keeping Alive the Memory of the Holocaust," and with a focus on the large and consistent dimension of cohabitation between ethnicities and their contribution to Romania's development. In the year of the centenary, this event is carried out under the High Patronage of the presidency, and we are proposing to both the public and specialists from Romania and abroad the theme "Contribution of National Minorities in Romania to the Diversity and Vitality of the European Culture." The "Bridges of Tolerance" project has a significant role in highlighting the dimension and European value of the cultural diversity that is specific to the Romanian space," said Iohannis, in his message relayed to the participants in this event by Sergiu Nistor, presidential adviser - the Department for Culture, Denominations and Centenary.The President believes that the cultural expression can determine a positive course of the interconfessional and interethnic dialogue, while it is essential that projects as the "Bridges of Tolerance" present to the public the richness of the creation of minorities."Cultural expressions can determine a positive course of the interconfessional and interethnic dialogue. Combating intolerance, racism and anti-Semitism must be a constant and important concern for the society. It must rely on an education for which respect for diversity, tolerance and rejection of hate are fundamental coordinates. That's why it is essential such projects as the "Bridges of Tolerance", with the support of the public authorities and institutions, bring before the public opinion the richness of the creation of national minorities in Romania, as well as the relevance of this patrimony for the European Union projects, for the unity in diversity we are all part of," said President Iohannis.The 5th edition of the event "Bridges of Tolerance', with the theme "Contribution of National Minorities in Romania to the Diversity and Vitality of the European Culture," organized by B'nai B'rith Europe, B'nai B'rith Romania and the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania (FCER), under the High Patronage of the Romanian President, opened on Wednesday at the Cerchez Hall of the National Cotroceni Museum, in the presence of the FCER head, Aurel Vainer, the Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church, Daniel, the Presiden tof B'nai B'rith Romania, Jose Iacobescu, the President of B'nai B'rith Europe, Serge Dahan, the President of the Romanian Academy, Ioan-Aurel Pop.