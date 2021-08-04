President Iohannis: Coalition works, but not perfectly; there are still things to be improved

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday he was unhappy that some reforms had not been carried out by the ruling coalition, saying it was working, but not perfectly.

"Let's remember how this coalition came about and how those who are now together have positioned themselves towards each other. We had, not long ago, at the end of last year, an election campaign, and they almost dueled in public. You must realize that such a coalition takes time to bear fruit, mechanisms need time to work very well, and given where we started, I can say that yes, the coalition works, but it doesn't work perfectly. Well, the SIIJ [Section for Prosecuting Magistrates - editor's note] has not been disbanded yet, even though everyone has boasted that they will do it, but the Minister of Justice has not yet found the right path, the laws of justice - there is no project accepted in the coalition and I am dissatisfied with these things. And there are other and other reforms that have been promised and for the time being we hear that they are meeting and discussing. There is still a lot of work to be done, but I am convinced that this formula can work," Iohannis said., Agerpres informs.