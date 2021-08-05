 
     
President Iohannis decorates battle flag of 2nd Infantry Division "Getica"

Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis signed today the decree for the decoration of the battle flag of the 2nd Infantry Division "Getica", the Presidential Administration informs.

On the occasion of the division's 105th anniversary, the President conferred the "Faithful Service" National Order in rank of Officer with peace insignia on the battle flag of the 2nd Infantry Division "Getica" in sign of "special appreciation for the high professionalism and remarkable results obtained by the unit's personnel in fulfilling their specific missions, as well as for their contribution to promoting the image of the Romanian Army," the cited source state, Agerpres informs..

