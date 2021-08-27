 
     
President Iohannis discusses regional security with Presidents of Moldova, Poland and Ukraine

President Klaus Iohannis, in Chisinau, on Friday, had discussions with the counterparts from the Republic of Moldova, Poland and Ukraine on the regional security topic, agerpres reports.

The Romanian head of state pointed out that the discussions also aimed at protracted conflicts, as well as the future of the Eastern Partnership.

"Our discussions have provided the opportunity for a very useful exchange of views on the regional security situation, the cooperation within regional initiatives, the future of the Eastern Partnership, including the Summit of December 2021, as well as protracted conflicts," Iohannis said.

President Klaus Iohannis, together with his counterparts from Ukraine and Poland, participated in Chisinau in the events devoted to the 30th anniversary of the declaration of independence of the Republic of Moldova.

