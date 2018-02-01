President Iohannis discusses Romania-Poland strategic cooperation with Polish foreign minister

President Klaus Iohannis welcomed Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz on Thursday, with the two discussing also strategic cooperation. According to a release from the Presidential Administration, President Klaus Iohannis highlighted the excellent level of the bilateral relationship, confirmed by frequent contacts at political level, including at the level of head of state, stressing the very good working relationship with the Polish counterpart. He also said the continuation of strengthening and developing the Strategic Partnership between the two countries represents a personal commitment.

Regarding the bilateral cooperation, the head of state emphasized the importance of further developing the economic dimension, including in terms of the transport infrastructure between the two countries.

"The President of Romania underscored the common interests of the two states in terms of security, the very good strategic cooperation between the two countries being crucial for strengthening the eastern flank of NATO, as well as for the Alliance as a whole", shows the Presidential Administration.

The head of state evoked the relevance of the Bucharest Format in promoting the common positions of the states on the eastern flank about the main subjects on the NATO agenda. The Presidential Administration mentions that this format, initiated by the President of Romania and his Polish counterpart, has already confirmed its value, being accepted as such at allied level.

As to the Three Seas Initiative, President Iohannis hailed the excellent cooperation with the Polish side in the preparation of the Summit to be organized by Romania this year and showed that the common desideratum is that the meeting mark the transition to a new phase of the Initiative, that of the concrete results, especially through the regional interconnection projects that the Initiative proposes to support, but also through the organization of the first Business Forum of the Initiative, on the Summit's sidelines, to stimulate the private sector, including investments.

President Klaus Iohannis also presented in detail Romania's position on the objective of a stronger European Union, which can only be achieved by deepening European integration.

In turn, the Polish foreign minister stressed the importance Poland attaches to the Strategic Partnership with Romania and thanked President Iohannis for his personal involvement in its development. The minister agreed that this must be further strengthened, recalling also the special context of marking next year the 100th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The Polish official pointed out the common action and objectives of the two countries in the field of security, especially within NATO and the Bucharest Format, whose next meeting at the level of heads of state will take place in Warsaw in June, with Romania being a key-partner for Poland. The Polish foreign minister also brought to mind the excellent cooperation for the progress of the Three Seas Initiative. As to bilateral economic cooperation, he mentioned the increased interest of Polish investors in Romania's economy.

According to the Presidential Administration, the talks between the two senior officials also highlighted the similar view of Romania and Poland on the Eastern Neighborhood. The Polish official has paid an official visit to Bucharest.

