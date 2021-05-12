President Iohannis discusses with Ukrainian counterpart Zelensky situation in region, Romanian minority rights

President Klaus Iohannis had, on Wednesday, a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, at the request of the Ukrainian dignitary, about the worrying security situation in the region, but also on the status and perspectives of the bilateral relation between Romania and Ukraine.

"The President of Romania reiterated the firm support for the sovereignty of Ukraine and its territorial integrity, as well as for its European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations. President Klaus Iohannis emphasized, at the same time, that the joint statements of the reunions recently hosted by Romania, especially of the Summit of the Bucharest Format, but also of the trilateral meeting at the level of the ministers of foreign affairs of Romania - Poland - Turkey, which was also attended by the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, reflect support towards Ukraine," the Presidential Administration mentions in a press release.

President Iohannis evoked the preoccupation of Romania towards the recent deterioration of security in the Eastern Vicinity and in the Black Sea, near the eastern border of Ukraine and in the Crimean Peninsula, illegally annexed by the Russian Federation, deeming the position of the Ukrainian counterpart to be of a nature to reduce tensions.

The quoted source mentions that the Romanian head of state granted ample space in the phone call to problems relating to the rights of people belonging to the Romanian minority in Ukraine, with emphasis being placed on the right to education in Romanian, and emphasized the necessity of solving them, in the shortest time, through dialogue.

In this sense, President Iohannis emphasized the importance of concluding as soon as possible the Protocol for bilateral cooperation in the realm of education between Romania and Ukraine and the resumption, as soon as possible, of the works of the Intergovernmental Joint Committee regarding the rights of persons belonging to national minorities.

He appreciated the openness of Ukraine towards the perspective of concluding a comprehensive agreement regarding the rights of persons belonging to the Romanian minority in Ukraine and the Ukrainian minority in Romania and appealed to his counterpart that the local and central Ukrainian authorities involve in consultations ethnic Romanians on matters that regard the rights of persons belonging to the Romanian minority in Ukraine.

"President Klaus Iohannis emphasized that the efficient identification of durable solutions in regards to the preservation of rights of people belonging to the Romanian minority in Ukraine will grant an impetus to the consolidation of the bilateral relationship on all levels," the Presidential Administration mentions.

President Iohannis informed his Ukrainian counterpart that Romania is ready to make in the coming period a donation of medical equipment and disinfectants, as well as of vaccines, in order to actively combat the COVID-19 pandemic, a further proof of the potential for bilateral cooperation.

In his turn, President Volodymyr Zelensky offered thanks for the constant support of Romania in favor of the sovereignty of Ukraine and its territorial integrity, as well as for its European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations. He thanked Romania for support in relation to the worrying security situation in the Eastern Vicinity.

"President Zelensky showed that he fully understands the concerns of the Romanian side regarding the rights of people belonging to the Romanian minority and manifested availability for the identification of solutions, so that the cultural and linguistic identity of ethnic Romanians be protected to international standards," the Presidential Administration said.

Finally, President Zelensky reiterated the invitation addressed to the Romanian head of state to conduct a visit to Ukraine.