President Iohannis files unconstitutionality objection over Court of Audit statutes

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Klaus Iohannis coroana

On Friday, President Klaus Iohannis filed an unconstitutionality objection with the Constitutional Court over a law amending and supplementing Law 94/1992 on the organisation and operation of the Court of Audit.

According to a press statement released by the Presidential Administration, the law is said to violate several constitutional provisions, including those enshrining the principle of bicameralism.

AGERPRES .

