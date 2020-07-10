President Iohannis files unconstitutionality objection over Court of Audit statutes

On Friday, President Klaus Iohannis filed an unconstitutionality objection with the Constitutional Court over a law amending and supplementing Law 94/1992 on the organisation and operation of the Court of Audit.

According to a press statement released by the Presidential Administration, the law is said to violate several constitutional provisions, including those enshrining the principle of bicameralism.

AGERPRES .