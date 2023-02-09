President Iohannis: Finance Ministry must clarify whether OMV Petrom will pay solidarity tax

President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that the Ministry of Finance must clarify whether OMV Petrom will pay the solidarity tax in Romania, stating that it is the initiator of the piece of legislation on which the Ministry of Energy has not been informed.

"Whether it will pay or not, it will surely tell you those who made the piece of legislation, that is the Ministry of Finance. I was a little surprised when I informed myself after approval how this issue was discussed and I found out that, for example, the Ministry of Energy was not co-opted into the discussion. The issue has been discussed at the level of Finance, which is basically in the rule, because we are talking about a tax or a due. But I was informed that this act was being worked on. I had one only request: that this piece of legislation be legal and clear, that is, that it does not violate any directive or any law in force in Romania and that it should be so clear that it does not arise any discussions whether it is or not. The result we all see on TV: all day long it is discussed whether it is or not. I think those who have worked on the document need to come forward and clarify it. There's nothing lost," the president said before the extraordinary meeting of the European Council.

He stressed that "throwing blame from one political side to another political side does not solve the problem" in this matter.AGERPRES