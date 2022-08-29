President Iohannis forwards IBRD green growth loan agreement to Parliament for ratification

President Klaus Iohannis on Monday signed a decree regarding the submission to Parliament for ratification of a loan agreement and a grant agreement between Romania and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) related to the first programmatic financing for the development of green and inclusive growth policies signed in Bucharest on July 19, 2022.

On August 10, the government approved a bill ratifying the loan agreement between Romania and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) to the amount of 600 million euros and a grant agreement between Romania and the IBRD to the amount of 24 million US dollars.

Spokesman for the Romanian government Dan Carbunaru showed that the two agreements were signed in Bucharest on July 19 based on previous approvals at the level of the government and the President of Romania, and that the funding will ensure the implementation of some actions associated with the reforms pursued under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) and also for the management of the humanitarian crisis generated by the Russian military aggression in Ukraine, told Agerpres.

"Funding is grouped on two pillars: strengthening inclusion and fiscal administration, including actions that involve responding to the humanitarian crisis in areas such as education, health, social assistance, housing, employment, pension reform, streamlining spending and fiscal reform. At the same time, it will secure financial support for decarbonisation, climate resilience, including a series of actions and fields, such as renewable energy, increasing the energy efficiency of buildings and forests," said Carbunaru.