President Iohannis, Georgian counterpart discuss COVID-19 pandemic developments

President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday had a telephone conversation with his Georgian counterpart Salome Zourabichvili, at the Georgian side's request, the Presidential Administration informed.

The discussion aimed at both the COVID-19 pandemic developments and the bilateral relations.

President Klaus Iohannis underscored the importance of solidarity and strengthened cooperation to combat the pandemic generated by the novel coronavirus.

In context, he hailed the decision of the European Union on the allotment of a consistent package of financial support to the Eastern Partnership states, Georgia included, aimed at covering the medical emergencies and rebuilding economy.

President Iohannis highlighted the very good level of the relations between our country and Georgia and referred to the prospects of their development in a Strategic Partnership, meant to ensure the optimal capitalisation on the possibilities of cooperation between the two states. At the same time, Iohannis underlined the importance Romania grants to ensuring connectivity and, in this context, the project of the international freight route the Black Sea - the Caspian Sea.

The head of state pointed out Romania's interest in consolidating the economic relations between the two states, with an intensification of efforts for the increase and diversification of the Romanian-Georgian commercial flows being required.

Iohannis also showed it is very important that Georgia maintains its commitment in relation with the EU and NATO.