President Iohannis goes to Cluj to attend opening of IMO and tour Oncological Institute

Klaus Iohannis cotroceni

President Klaus Iohannis will be in Cluj-Napoca on Sunday, where he will participate in the official opening ceremony of the 59th edition of the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO), the Presidential Administration informs, says Agerpres.

The event takes place between 3 and 14 July, and it represents the oldest and most prestigious competition in the science area that addresses to high school pupils, with the first edition taking place in Romania in 1959.

According to the quoted source, the organization of the International Mathematical Olympiad in our country wants to symbolically mark the Greater Union Centennial, this year in Cluj-Napoca. The competition will be attended by approximately 1,500 participants of over 100 countries from five continents.

The head of state will also tour, on this occasion, the "PhD Prof. Ion Chiricuta" Oncological Institute, a medical unit that provides preventive, curative and palliative care services in the area of oncology and conducts an extensive educational and research activity.

"Through this visit, President Klaus Iohannis sends a signal encouraging the investment in the healthcare area and supports a model of good practice in the medical area, which is represented by this performing hospital," reads the Presidential Administration release.

