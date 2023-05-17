President Iohannis has bilateral meetings with counterparts from Czech Republic, Austria, Slovenia.

President Klaus Iohannis had bilateral meetings with counterparts from the Czech Republic - Petr Pavel, Austria - Alexander Van der Bellen, and Slovenia - Natasa Pirc Musar, on the sidelines of his participation in the summit of heads of state and government of the Council of Europe member states, taking place in Reykjavik, Iceland, told Agerpres.

"In-depth exchange of views with @prezidentpavel regarding the excellent Romania - Czech Republic bilateral relations and coordination within EU and NATO on supporting Ukraine and most effective ways to deal with the consequences of the Russian aggression," Iohannis wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

The talks with the Austrian President aimed at the bilateral relations and Romania's accession to the free movement area.

"I have continued my substantial dialogue with Austrian President @vanderbellen on Romania - Austria bilateral relations. We will continue working together for a positive solution to Romania's accession to the Schengen Area which is in the benefit of both countries' citizens," Iohannis wrote on Twitter.

With the Slovenian counterpart, the Romanian head of state discussed the bilateral collaboration and the coordination inside the European Union.

"We have also discussed the main challenges faced by our region&the cooperation within the Three Seas Initiative in the preparation of the Summit in Bucharest," Iohannis also wrote on Twitter.

President Klaus Iohannis participated in Reykjavik, Iceland, Tuesday through Wednesday, in the summit of heads of state and government of the Council of Europe member states.