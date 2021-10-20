President Iohannis holding working meeting on COVID pandemic management

President Klaus Iohannis has a working meeting with the government officials on the management of the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, at the Cotroceni Palace.

According to the Presidential Administration, the meeting, which began at 5.30 pm, is attended by Prime Minister Florin Citu, the interim Minister of Health, Cseke Attila, the Interim Minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, the Interim Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, Head of the Emergencies Department, Secretary of State in the Ministry of Interior Raed Arafat, Chairman of the National Committee for Coordination of Activities on Vaccination against SARS-CoV-2, Valeriu Gheorghita, and Director of the National Center for Monitoring and Control of Communicable Diseases within the National Institute of Public Health, Adriana Pistol.

The working meeting takes place in the context in which, in the last two days, a large number of new cases of COVID-19 and a large number of deaths have been registered in patients infected with SARS-CoV-2, Agerpres informs.