President Iohannis: I convened a meeting on Monday with gov't members working on PNRR

President Klaus Iohannis informs that he convened a meeting on Monday with government officials working on the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), mentioning that the plan is going to be improved and then accepted by the European Commission.

Iohannis mentioned that the difficulties in outlining the plan were to be expected. "The difficulty is that deep reforms are wanted, but at the same time in a very limited period, we have only a few years to do it. Normally, the reforms are not done overnight and the important projects take more than 3-4 years. However, we will be prepared for this National Plan and we will improve it in such a way that the projects will be accepted," said Iohannis.

He also said that not only Romania is in this situation, but everyone, given the "novelty and pressure" of the very short implementation time, agerpres.ro confirms.

"I convened a meeting on Monday with government officials and from other areas working on the PNRR. We will evaluate the Commission's first feedback. We will improve the Plan. The Ministry will present itself to the Commission an improved Plan and, finally, I am convinced that it will be accepted and we will be able to use this money. It is a very large amount: 30 billion euros. We have the chance to implement reforms that have been postponed and we have the chance to make investments that we haven't been able to do until now because we lacked the money, I am very determined that, together with the government, to make this a success," said Klaus Iohannis, after a visit to the Vacaresti Natural Park, on Earth Day.

Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna said on Wednesday that Romania will not benefit from European funds through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) for the irrigation system. He told TVR 1 public television station that the Minister of European Investments and Projects, Cristian Ghinea, presented the PNRR project in Brussels, but the European Commission asked to be modified.