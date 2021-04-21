President Iohannis: I expect HealthMin to show responsibility, get involved, act efficiently and constantly communicate

President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday said that he expected a lot of responsibility and involvement from the new Minister of Health, Ioana Mihaila, but also to explain to the Romanians the current situation regarding the measures taken against the pandemic.

In a press statement at the Cotroceni Palace, the President underscored that the fight against the pandemic is the top priority of the government, agerpres.ro confirms.

The President listed his expectations from the new Minister of Health, Ioana Mihaila.

"In all this picture of the management of the epidemiological situation, the Ministry of Health has a fundamental role. I expect a lot of responsibility and involvement from the Minister of Health. For more than a year, we have all been working together - authorities and citizens alike - to reduce the negative effects of an unprecedented health crisis. Mistakes are impossible to avoid when working under such pressure, but in order to succeed it is absolutely essential that all this collective effort be based on honest and loyal collaboration, especially at the level of decision-making structures. Teamwork remains the essential condition for our actions to lead to positive results," said Iohannis.

The new Minister of Health, Ioana Mihaila, took, on Wednesday, at the Cotroceni Palace, the oath of office in front of President Klaus Iohannis.