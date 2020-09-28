President Iohannis: I urge those elected to honor their promises honestly and responsibly

President Klaus Iohannis urged the winners of the local elections to honor their promises "honestly and responsibly" and appealed to authorities to organize the transition of power at the level of administrations as fast and as fluent as possible.

"I congratulate all those who won mandates in the elections yesterday, but I warn them they will not have an easy mission, because the expectations of people are very high. I urge them, then, to honor their promises honestly and responsibly to demonstrate that they are truly in the service of those who entrusted with them the destinies of the communities they live in. (...) I also appeal to the local authorities to organize the transition of power at the level of administrations as fast and as fluently as possible. We are in the midst of a health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the involvement of all factors - at the central and the local level - is the lynchpin for our success in managing this complicated situation," Iohannis said, on Monday, in a statement made at the Cotroceni presidential Palace.