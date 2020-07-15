President Iohannis, in meeting with members of Government, on COVID-19 epidemic management measures

President Klaus Iohannis is participating in a meeting on Wednesday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on measures to manage the COVID-19 epidemic, to be attended by several members of the Government.

According to the Presidential Administration, the meeting will be attended by the Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, the Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan, the Minister of the Interior, Marcel Vela, the Minister of Health, Nelu Tataru, and the Head of the Emergency Situations Department, Raed Arafat.