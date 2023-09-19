President Iohannis in New York to attend General Assembly High-level Week 2023

President Klaus Iohannis will attend the high-level meeting of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday and will deliver the national address in this format on Wednesday.

On the sidelines of the event, the Romanian president will hold bilateral meetings and take part in the formal dedicated events included in the programme of each high-level segment of the UN General Assembly, Agerpres.

Thus, on Tuesday, he will participate in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Summit, in which context he will support the national intervention in the Leaders' Dialogue on "Unity and Solidarity: Strengthening the multilateral system for enhanced support, cooperation, follow-up and review", says the Presidential Administration.

At the end of the day, Klaus Iohannis and Carmen Iohannis are invited to the traditional reception hosted by the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, and the First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden, in honor of the heads of delegations, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.