President Klaus Iohannis had a telephone conversation on Tuesday with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, about the upcoming NATO Summit and security consolidation at the Black Sea.

"I just had a comprehensive telephone discussion with @ZelenskyyUa, focusing on our continued support for Ukraine, priorities for the upcoming #NATO Summit & consolidation of the overall security in the #BlackSea. Also expressed our commitment to Ukraine #PeaceFormula," Iohannis wrote on his X page.