President Iohannis in Warsaw: My ambition is that Three Seas Initiative summit bring palpable results

President Klaus Iohannis discussed on Thursday with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda about the summit of the Three Seas Initiative that will be organised in September in Bucharest.

"My ambition and that of my team is that this summit bring palpable results, so we get into palpable projects," Klaus Iohannis told the joint conference with Andrzej Duda.The head of state informed his Polish counterpart regarding the stage of preparation of the summit in Bucharest. He indicated that he wants for this format to be an economic one, too."We want to effectively involve investors in an economic format. These things will generate a new dynamics," Iohannis stated.The head of state underscored the extraordinary good relation with Poland.