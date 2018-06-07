stiripesurse.ro

  
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

President Iohannis in Warsaw: My ambition is that Three Seas Initiative summit bring palpable results

Administratia Prezidentia
Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis discussed on Thursday with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda about the summit of the Three Seas Initiative that will be organised in September in Bucharest.


"My ambition and that of my team is that this summit bring palpable results, so we get into palpable projects," Klaus Iohannis told the joint conference with Andrzej Duda.

The head of state informed his Polish counterpart regarding the stage of preparation of the summit in Bucharest. He indicated that he wants for this format to be an economic one, too.

"We want to effectively involve investors in an economic format. These things will generate a new dynamics," Iohannis stated.

The head of state underscored the extraordinary good relation with Poland.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.