President Iohannis inks Decree to designate Florin Citu for Prime Minister

President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday evening inked a Decree appointing Florin Citu as a candidate for Prime Minister to ask for Parliament's vote of confidence on the new Government's programme and list, the Presidential Administration informs.

According to Article 103 of the Constitution, the President of Romania appoints a candidate for the office of Prime Minister, following the consultation of the party which has an absolute majority in Parliament or, if there is no such majority, of the parties represented in Parliament.

The candidate for the office of Prime Minister will, within 10 days of the appointment, request the vote of confidence of Parliament on the programme and the entire list of the Government.The Government's programme and list are debated by the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate in a joint meeting.Parliament gives a confidence vote to the Government with the vote of the majority of deputies and senators.

AGERPRES