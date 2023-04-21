President Iohannis is paying an official visit to Chile on Saturday

President Klaus Iohannis is paying an official visit to Chile on Saturday, the first of this level in the last 10 years.

His official visit to Chile marks the second stage of the tour that the Romanian head of state is conducting in South America.

On Saturday, Klaus Iohannis will be received by his Chilean counterpart, Gabriel Boric, at La Moneda Palace.

The two presidents will have face to face and official talks, followed by joint press statements.

On the occasion of the visit, a memorandum of cooperation in the field of emergency situations will be signed between the relevant institutions in the two countries.

President Iohannis will also attend an official lunch.

According to the Presidential Administration, the official visit to the Republic of Chile of the Romanian president is aimed at boosting political collaboration, economic exchanges, strengthening sectoral cooperation between the two countries and encouraging people-to-people contacts.

The two presidents are to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation, possibilities for encouraging sectoral projects, with an emphasis on the development of trade exchanges and the mutual attraction of investments, in the IT, energy, environment and agriculture sectors. Emergency situations and the response to disasters generated by climate change will also be on the agenda.

Multilateral cooperation, aspects related to the security climate in the vicinity of the two countries, the strengthening of democracy at the global level, the defence of human rights and the fight against climate change, including climate education, are also among the topics that will be addressed in the discussions between the two heads of state.

In the coming period, Romania will open the first Romanian language lectureship in Latin America, at the Universidad de Chile, with the support of the Romanian Language Institute.

President Klaus Iohannis is on a tour of Latin America until April 26. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the head of state paid a visit to the Federative Republic of Brazil, the first at the head of state level in the last 23 years. On this occasion, he met in Brasilia with his counterpart, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and in Rio de Janeiro with representatives of the local authorities.

The head of state will end his South American tour with an official visit to the Republic of Argentina, the first of this level in the last 30 years.