President Iohannis, Israeli counterpart discuss combating COVID-19 pandemic in phone call

On Thursday, Romania's President Klaus Iohannis had a telephone conversation with his Israeli counterpart Reuven Rivlin."The two heads of state exchanged views on the recent developments in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, welcoming the excellent co-operation between the officials of the two countries in managing the crisis," according to a press statement from the Romanian Presidential Administration.
During the conversation, Iohannis reiterated and invitation to Rivlin to visit Romania after the end of the crisis generated by the novel coronavirus, an invitation accepted by the Israeli president.
The two officials also highlighted the excellent relationships between the two countries based on consistent collaboration, with strategic valences, consolidated during more than 70 years of uninterrupted diplomatic ties. They also voiced full commitment to deepening and expanding bilateral co-operation and contacts in all sectors of mutual interest.
"President Klaus Iohannis reiterated that Romania is a strong supporter of strengthening EU-Israel relations and expressed Romania's continued support for deepening the relationship and dialogue between the European Union and Israel, including on the Middle East Peace Process."
According to the statement, the conversation with the president of Israel, which took place at the request of the Israeli side, is part of the excellent dynamics of high-level bilateral contacts of late, as the two heads of state had a bilateral meeting on January 21, when Iohannis attended in Israel the World Forum on Holocaust Remembrance, and another telephone conversation in March.