President Iohannis: It's a sad day, we have record number of infections with novel coronavirus

President Klaus Iohannis stated, on Wednesday, that there is a record number of infections with the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours and called for compliance with the rules.

"Today is a sad day. We have a record number of persons found positive for the novel coronavirus. Over 550 persons which were detected from yesterday to today," Iohannis said.

He called for the wearing of the protection mask, social distancing and hand washing.

"Responsibility at this time is shared between the authorities and the citizens. It was a very difficult period and it would be a shame to throw away what we've accomplished so far," said the head of state.

President Iohannis visited the Cantacuzino Institute together with Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca.