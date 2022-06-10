President Iohannis, Latvian counterpart Levits talk on B9 Summit sidelines

President Klaus Iohannis had a meeting on Friday, on the sidelines of the B9 Summit, with his Latvian counterpart, Egils Levits, the Presidential Administration informs in a release sent to AGERPRES

On the agenda of the discussions were the prospects of strengthening bilateral cooperation, coordination at European level and in the various regional cooperation formats, such as Bucharest 9 and the Initiative of the Three Seas, whose next summit will be hosted by the President of Latvia in Riga on June 20, 2022.

In the context of celebrating this month of 100 years of diplomatic relations, the presidents of Romania and Latvia have highlighted the positive dynamics of bilateral cooperation, but also the existing potential in the economic field, by increasing trade and mutual investment, education, environment, research and cyber security, according to the press release.

Iohannis reiterated the importance for Romania of the Three Seas Initiative, which has multiple strategic implications, from the security to the economic component, with a focus on the transport and energy infrastructure.

The president also recalled Romania's decision to resume in 2023 the participation in the NATO air police mission in the Baltic area, this being appreciated by the Latvian counterpart as a contribution to ensuring allied security on NATO's Eastern Flank, the Presidential Administration said.

The two presidents also exchanged views on the security situation in the region and support for Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees. They also discussed the concrete ways of supporting the Republic of Moldova, both in terms of its application for accession to the European Union, as well as in economic, financial terms and in order to face the current challenges in multiple plans.