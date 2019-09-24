President Iohannis launches HeForShe IMPACT Report

President Klaus Iohannis announced the release of the IMPACT Report for 2019 of the HeForShe movement, encouraging, at the same time, the involvement in actions meant to promote gender equality.

President Iohannis is in New York, where he attends the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly."As a HeForShe Champion, I am pleased to launch the HeForShe IMPACT Report sharing the stories of people all over the world taking action for gender equality. I encourage everyone to commit to bringing their contribution towards promoting gender equality and women empowerment," the head of state posted on Tweeter.Created by the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (the UN Women), the HeForShe movement aims to ensure a systematic approach, as well as a platform, through which male individuals can get involved in view of ensuring gender equality. The initiative also involves the governmental, business and academic environments. Containing real life stories, as examples, the IMPACT Report, made public on 24 September by the HeForShe Champions demonstrates the manner in which individuals, as well as communities around the world promote gender equality in the workplace or at home, representing an example for the next generations.According to the Report, the current societies are marked by gender equality issues, with the latest statistics indicating that approximately 35 percent of women experience some form of violence in their lifetime.