President Iohannis meets France's President Macron in Brussels

President Klaus Iohannis met on Thursday with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, on the sidelines of the meeting of the European Council in Brussels.

Also on Thursday, the head of state met with President-elect of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.President Klaus Iohannis participates on Thursday and Friday at the meeting of the European Council.On the agenda of talks there are included topics mainly referring to the future multiannual budget of the European Union for 2021-2027, the latest developments in the process regarding UK's withdrawal from the EU, the next institutional cycle at European level, combating climate change, Union's enlargement, as well as the relation with Turkey. AGERPRES