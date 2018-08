President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday evening had a meeting with the PNL (National Liberal Party) leader Ludovic Orban, and other Liberals, according to some political sources.

The sources told AGERPRES that the topic for discussion had to do with the PNL unity, and the party leader, Ludovic Orban, consulting with the members on all topics and decisions, and also the strategy for 2019.Participating in the discussions were also the former co-Presidents of the PNL, Vasile Blaga and Alina Gorghiu.