President Iohannis meets Prince Charles on sidelines of COP26

President Klaus Iohannis met with Prince Charles on Monday on the sidelines of the World Leaders' Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, at the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26), agerpres reports.

According to the Presidential Administration, President Iohannis and the Prince of Wales agreed on the need to find solutions to combat climate change and preserve biodiversity. In this context, President Klaus Iohannis pointed out that there is a close link between them, the loss of biodiversity exacerbating climate change, which in turn affects ecosystems and species.

The head of state expressed hope that the COP26 meeting will play a key role in improving the implementation of the Paris Agreement.The Presidential Administration shows that, in terms of biodiversity, forests and wildlife, Romania occupies a special place in Europe, the biodiversity of our country generating ecosystem services for Europe and the whole world."President Klaus Iohannis stressed the need for international cooperation, which is essential in combating climate change and biodiversity loss. Romania supports the Glasgow Declaration on forests and land use, an initiative of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland," the Presidential Administration informs.President Klaus Iohannis has been attending the World Leaders' Summit at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow since today.On Monday, at the beginning of the COP26 meeting, the head of state greeted several world leaders, including US President Joe Biden. He also had a meeting with Microsoft President Brad Smith on the sidelines of COP26.On Tuesday, the head of state will deliver the national declaration within the high-level segment of COP26 and will take part in the "Action on Forests and Land Use" event, organized by the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.