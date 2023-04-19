President Iohannis meets with local authorities in Rio de Janeiro; environmental memorandum - signed

President Klaus Iohannis, who is on an official visit to Brazil for two days, met on Wednesday with the vice-governor of the state of Rio de Janeiro, Thiago Pampolha Goncalves, and with the vice-mayor of the city, Nilton Caldeira.

The meeting with the vice-governor of the state of Rio de Janeiro took place at the Guanabara Palace, the official seat of the government of the state of Rio de Janeiro. In the presence of the head of state, a memorandum of understanding was signed on cooperation in the field of environment. The document was signed by the vice-governor Thiago Pampolha Goncalves and the Romanian ambassador to Brazil, Monica-Mihaela Stirbu.Also on Wednesday, the head of state met with the vice mayor of the city, Nilton Caldeira, at the headquarters of the Rio de Janeiro city hall.According to the Presidential Administration, the head of state highlighted in the discussions with the representatives of the local authorities the special relations of Romania with Brazil, respectively with Rio de Janeiro, pointing out the fact that, 95 years ago, with the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, our country established his first legation in Latin America in this city."The President of Romania emphasized the active role of the Romanian community in Brazil in the promotion and development of relations between the two peoples, especially in the cultural field", indicates the quoted source.During the discussions, topical issues were addressed, including the dynamism of economic relations, the stimulation of trade exchanges and mutual investments, combating climate change and environmental protection, sustainable development, education and culture.President Iohannis presented the economic opportunities offered by Romania and invited investors from the region to come to our country, mentioning the fact that joint projects can be developed in several fields.The head of state specified that Rio de Janeiro is of special interest for Romania, being a defining economic, cultural and historical center for Brazil.President Iohannis encouraged the intensification of collaboration in the field of environment, appreciating the intense involvement of the authorities in Rio de Janeiro in aspects related to this field.The memorandum of understanding between the Romanian Ministry of Environment, Water and Forestry and the Government of the State of Rio de Janeiro aims at cooperation in the fields of adaptation to climate change, conservation of biodiversity and ecosystems, as well as forest management and monitoring."From the discussions with the local authorities, it emerged that both Rio de Janeiro and the cities in Romania face common challenges, such as the effects of climate change, air pollution in the urban environment and suboptimal waste management. In this sense, President Klaus Iohannis highlighted the fact that the transition to sustainable cities requires innovation, investments in research and development, but also international cooperation in order to learn from the good practices developed in different states", says the Presidential Administration.During the discussion with the local authorities in Rio de Janeiro, the head of state noted the importance of parks for the quality of life in the urban environment, but also the need to protect urban forests, including from wildfires, expressing his openness to closer cooperation between the two countries in these fields, indicates the quoted source."The President of Romania noted that a successful green transition also requires investments in education, stressing the fact that education regarding climate change and the environment, especially for young people, is another area in which Romania and Brazil can cooperate, at the central level, but also at the local level", said the Presidential Administration.Also on Wednesday, the head of state laid a wreath at the National Monument of Fallen Heroes during World War II.President Klaus Iohannis ends his two-day official visit to Brazil on Wednesday. On Tuesday, in Brasilia, the head of state met with his Brazilian counterpart, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and visited the Memorial Museum dedicated to President Juscelino Kubitschek de Oliveira, the founder of the city.The head of state is on a tour of Latin America until April 26. After Brazil, the first visit at the head of state level in the last 23 years, the next stages of the South American tour carried out by the head of state are the official visits to Chile and Argentina, the first of this level in the last ten years, respectively in the last 30 year old.