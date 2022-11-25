President Iohannis, on 2nd day of visit to Lithuania, to attend international symposium, summit on strengthening Eastern Flank

President Klaus Iohannis continues his official visit to Lithuania, being scheduled to participate in the international symposium called "The Idea of Europe," but also to attend the summit dedicated to strengthening the Eastern Flank of NATO, supporting Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, alongside his counterparts from Lithuania - President Gitanas Nauseda, Latvia - President Egils Levits, and Poland - President Andrzej Duda, told Agerpres.

At the symposium organised by the Vytautas Magnus University, the head of state will deliver a speech within the presidential panel.

At the end of the summit dedicated to strengthening the Eastern Flank of NATO, supporting Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, the four presidents will hold joint press statements.

President Klaus Iohannis started his official visit to Lithuania on Thursday, where he met, in Vilnius, with his Lithuanian counterpart Gitanas Nauseda, as well as with Lithuania's Speaker of the Seimas (Parliament) Viktorija Cmilyte-Nielsen. Moreover, the head of state laid a wreath of flowers at the "Memorial of those fallen in the fight for independence."

On Wednesday, President Klaus Iohannis paid an official visit to Latvia.