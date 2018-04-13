President Iohannis on airstrike in Syria: We stand in solidarity with actions of our strategic partners

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Saturday that Romania further condemns the use of chemical weapons in Syria and expressed his full solidarity regarding the actions of our strategic partners.

"Romania further condemns the use of chemical weapons in Syria, which is beyond any justification. We stand in solidarity with the actions of our strategic partners," Iohannis wrote on Twitter.US President Donald Trump announced on Friday evening, in a speech he delivered at the White House, that a combined military operation against Syria is underway, alongside France and the UK, in order to punish Bashar al-Assad's regime, whom he is accusing of a chemical weapon attack against civilians, AFP informed.The offensive consisted of three airstrikes on facilities used to produce and store chemical weapons, the Pentagon informed.